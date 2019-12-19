2020 BC Winter Games merchandise now available for purchase

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With a little more than 60 days away, merchandise for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games is now available for purchase.

Fort St. John is host to the 2020 B.C. Winter Games and the Games Committee is requesting that residents get into the spirit to further support and promote this event.

To take promoting the event a step further, City of Fort St. John Council proclaimed each Friday in January and February as ‘Games Wear Day’.

According to the Committee, the creation of ‘Games Wear Day’ is an opportunity for businesses and individuals to purchase Games merchandise and show pride in the community and support for the Games.

Merchandise available for purchase includes items such as shirts, hats, and coats.

Merchandise can be ordered online through the B.C. Winter Games website.