A reflection on the first BC Winter Games

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With anticipation and excitement building for the second BC Winter Games being held in Fort St. John, the BC Winter Games Society is reflecting on memories of the first Winter Games.

It was 1994 when Carolyn Krauss was asked to lead the first BC Winter Games in Fort St. John. As a long-time former resident of the area, she would then take the role of President of the Board of Directors for the 1984 BC Winter Games.

In an article published on the BC Winter Games website written by Sherry Lythall, Krauss is described as humble in her response to her role in the games yet took the challenge with the backing of the business community, 3,000 volunteers and the support of her family.

The article shares the challenges Krauss encountered with hosting an event of this size that the city had never seen before, such as accommodation, transportation and food.

According to Krauss, being situated in the northeast corner of the Province created logistical issues back in the 1980s.

Krauss said volunteering as president for the 1984 BC Winter Games gave her confidence and leadership skills that she uses to this day. She also believes living in a small community has its advantages.

