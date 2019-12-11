News

Additional public meeting for school catchment area boundaries this Thursday

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – School District 60 will be holding an additional public meeting, this Thursday, December 12, regarding the revisions to the school catchment area boundaries for the new school, Anne Roberts Young.

In addition to the three initial scenarios, the School District has constructed an additional hybrid scenario based on the feedback that they have already received from previous meetings.

The District has listed Bert Ambrose, Alwin Holland, Robert Ogilvie, and Duncan Cran as schools where students could potentially be affected by the changes.

Once public consultation is complete, the School District will select one of the scenarios to become the new catchment area.

The next public meeting is taking place tomorrow, Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. at Duncan Cran.

You can also provide written submissions to the School District by December 19, 2019, in-person or by email catchments@prn.bc.ca.

Each scenario can be found on the School District’s website.

