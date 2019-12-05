Agassiz man receives a conviction for poaching in Dawson Creek in 2017

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – An Agassiz man who pleaded guilty in court for poaching a moose in Dawson Creek in 2017 was issued a $4,000 fine and a five-year hunting prohibition.

The Conservation Officer Services (COS) reports the man pleaded guilty to hunting wildlife, not within an open season. Of the fine, $3,000 was ordered to be paid to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

According to the COS, it was hunters who first reported the incident to COS in Oct. 2017.

- Advertisement -

The Vancouver Police Department Forensics Lab assisted with the investigation.



To report suspected poaching incidents, please call the #RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 #BCCOS