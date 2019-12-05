News

Agassiz man receives a conviction for poaching in Dawson Creek in 2017

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Three local Fort St. John residents travel to Calgary for Operation Christmas Child

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Three local women from the Fort St. John area went to the...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Agassiz man receives a conviction for poaching in Dawson Creek in 2017

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - An Agassiz man who pleaded guilty in court for poaching a moose in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province launches new fund to support cleaner industry, reduce emissions

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has introduced a new CleanBC industry initiative that aims to reduce emissions...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – An Agassiz man who pleaded guilty in court for poaching a moose in Dawson Creek in 2017 was issued a $4,000 fine and a five-year hunting prohibition.

The Conservation Officer Services (COS) reports the man pleaded guilty to hunting wildlife, not within an open season. Of the fine, $3,000 was ordered to be paid to the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation.

According to the COS, it was hunters who first reported the incident to COS in Oct. 2017.

- Advertisement -

The Vancouver Police Department Forensics Lab assisted with the investigation.

To report suspected poaching incidents, please call the #RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277 #BCCOS

Previous articleProvince launches new fund to support cleaner industry, reduce emissions
Next articleThree local Fort St. John residents travel to Calgary for Operation Christmas Child

More Articles Like This

Three local Fort St. John residents travel to Calgary for Operation Christmas Child

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Three local women from the Fort St. John area went to the Operation Christmas Child warehouse in...
Read more

Province launches new fund to support cleaner industry, reduce emissions

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province has introduced a new CleanBC industry initiative that aims to reduce emissions and support good jobs for...
Read more

Federal regulator approves expanded Kitimat LNG gas export licence

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The Canada Energy Regulator says it has approved an application from Chevron Canada for a 40-year licence to export natural...
Read more

North Peace Cultural Centre presents ‘Arts Stars-Home for Christmas’

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Cultural Centre (NPCC) presents 'Arts Stars-Home for Christmas'. Thursday, December...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv