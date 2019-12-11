Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Alberta premier opens war room to promote ‘truth’ about energy industry

By Canadian Press

Must Read

Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Alberta premier opens war room to promote ‘truth’ about energy industry

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has officially opened what he has called a war room to fight what...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

The Community Development Institute makes a presentation to City Council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Community Development Institute (CDI) made a presentation to Council on the...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Additional public meeting for school catchment area boundaries this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding an additional public meeting, this Thursday,...
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has officially opened what he has called a war room to fight what he says is a campaign of lies about the province’s energy industry.

Kenney announced in Calgary today that the new $30-million Canadian Energy Centre is needed to tell the “truth” about the oil and gas sector.

Kenney promised to set up the war room as part of his provincial election campaign leading to the United Conservative Party’s win in April.

- Advertisement -

He has argued the province needs to fight back against those he says are unfairly denigrating the industry and contributing to the landlocking of Alberta’s non-renewable resources.

The centre is to have a research unit, an energy literacy unit and a rapid response team to challenge misinformation.

It’s part of a multi-pronged approach that also includes a $2.5-million public inquiry into foreign funding of anti-oil advocacy groups.

Human rights group Amnesty International Canada has warned that the war room and public inquiry threaten freedom of expression and association.

Legal advocacy group Ecojustice has filed a court challenge citing similar concerns.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 11, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Previous articleThe Community Development Institute makes a presentation to City Council

More Articles Like This

The Community Development Institute makes a presentation to City Council

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Community Development Institute (CDI) made a presentation to Council on the Social and Economic Development Framework.
Read more

Additional public meeting for school catchment area boundaries this Thursday

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding an additional public meeting, this Thursday, December 12, regarding the revisions...
Read more

2019 Home Hardware Annual Toy Drive

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Home Hardware and Moose FM are getting together to help fill Santa's Sleigh with the Annual Toy...
Read more

Chevron move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — The decision by Chevron Corp. to try to sell its 50 per cent stake in the Kitimat LNG project on the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv