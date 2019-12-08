News

All merry and bright on Saturday night at Fort St John Annual Santa Claus Parade

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

All merry and bright on Saturday night at Fort St John Annual Santa Claus Parade

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John's Annual Santa Claus Parade marched its...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Two Fort St. John Groups receive grants from the Province

VICTORIA, B.C. - Two Fort St. John groups have received money from Provincial Gaming grants to help...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

North Peace Gymnastics Association announces return of Northern Gymnaestrada Team for 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Gymnastics Club has announced its return of the Northern...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s Annual Santa Claus Parade marched its way down 100 Street on Saturday night.

Over 60 floats and vehicles were lit up and decked-out for this holiday event and the theme of this year’s Parade was the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, as Fort St. John will be host to them in February.

Following the Parade, residents gathered down at Centennial Park for the ceremonies of lighting of the tree and lighting of the B.C. Winter Games torch.

- Advertisement -

On hand to make speeches was Mayor Lori Ackerman and other dignitaries, including the Winter Games committee.

Lighting the torch was local Paralympian Figure Skater, Darlene Jakubowski.

The floats to receive prizes included Sererus in first place, McDonald’s in second place, and Oscar Disposal in third place.

A video of the Parade can be watched on Energeticcity.ca’s Facebook page.

Previous articleTwo Fort St. John Groups receive grants from the Province

More Articles Like This

Two Fort St. John Groups receive grants from the Province

News Adam Reaburn - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Two Fort St. John groups have received money from Provincial Gaming grants to help provide life-saving emergency and environmental...
Read more

Beaverlodge RCMP seek assistance to locate copper and parts worth approximately $2 Million

News Scott Brooks - 0
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are seeking assistance in locating two million dollars' worth of stolen copper and parts.
Read more

Dawson Creek group of 15 co-workers wins $500,000 in Daily Grand Draw

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A group of 15 co-workers from Dawson Creek has some "extra" Christmas shopping money on their hands...
Read more

Refinery dispute in Regina may fuel supply in part so Western Canada: minister

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
REGINA — A contract dispute between management and unionized workers at Regina's Co-op Refinery could affect fuel supplies in some parts of Western Canada...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv