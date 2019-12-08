All merry and bright on Saturday night at Fort St John Annual Santa Claus Parade

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John’s Annual Santa Claus Parade marched its way down 100 Street on Saturday night.

Over 60 floats and vehicles were lit up and decked-out for this holiday event and the theme of this year’s Parade was the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, as Fort St. John will be host to them in February.

Following the Parade, residents gathered down at Centennial Park for the ceremonies of lighting of the tree and lighting of the B.C. Winter Games torch.

On hand to make speeches was Mayor Lori Ackerman and other dignitaries, including the Winter Games committee.

Lighting the torch was local Paralympian Figure Skater, Darlene Jakubowski.

The floats to receive prizes included Sererus in first place, McDonald’s in second place, and Oscar Disposal in third place.

A video of the Parade can be watched on Energeticcity.ca’s Facebook page.