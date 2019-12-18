Alzheimer Society of BC looking to end stigma as part of January’s awareness campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A campaign is coming to Northern British Columbia this January to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease.

As part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, throughout the month of January, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is encouraging residents of Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge, Dawson Creek and Fort St. John to take part in this awareness campaign.

The Alzheimer Society says the aim of the campaign is not to only raise awareness of this irreversible disease but to help end the stigma for those living with the disease.

According to a B.C. survey conducted by Insights West in 2018, more than 70 percent of respondents felt people living with dementia experience stigma.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. connects people living with dementia, their caregivers and family members to support and education at any point in the disease.

For more information, you can visit alzheimerbc.org.