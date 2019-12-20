Amber Alert issued for 14 month old boy

HINTON, A.B. – Hinton RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for 14 month old Waylon Armstrong.

At 2:30 AM this morning, 14 month old Waylon Armstrong was abducted from his home in Brule, near Hinton, Alberta.

Waylon Armstrong has blonde hair, brown eyes, and is wearing a one-sie with moose on them. Waylon Armstrong was abducted by his father Cody Armstrong.

Cody Armstrong is 5’9″ tall and 170 lbs., blonde hair, brown eyes, wearing a grey shirt with grey stanfield long johns. They were last seen leaving a residence in Brule, driving a 2002, medium green, GMC Sierra, Alberta licence plate B-S-F, 3 5 2 4.

Do not approach the suspect or vehicle if located, call police immediately. If you have any information regarding this child abduction, contact Hinton R C M P at 780-865-5544.

