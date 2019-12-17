Anne Roberts Young Elementary School construction still on schedule

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – At a School District 60 Board meeting on Monday, Staff provided an update on the construction progress of Anne Roberts Young Elementary School.

According to School District Superintendent, Stephen Petrucci, the construction of the school remains on schedule and is continuing to go “full steam ahead”.

In a report, from Assistant Superintendent of Special Projects Doug Boyd, Petrucci says the school will feature a gym that is twice the size of a normal gym, a hugely expanded music room, known as the Heather Hannaford music room, and a daycare for before and after school programs.

Anne Roberts Young Elementary School is being constructed across from the Fort St. John Hospital at a cost of $31.3 million. Construction started in 2018 and is expected to be completed by the Fall of 2020.

Further updates can be found by visiting ary.prn.bc.ca