Annual Old Fashion Christmas Tea at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Annual Old Fashion Christmas Tea is approaching, being held at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

On Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, come down to the Museum between 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM to enjoy the festive display of the Museum that has been decorated in the Christmas Spirit.

Entry into the Museum and a selection of baked goods, sandwiches, tea and coffee costs $8.00.

The staff of the Museum share, this is the perfect time to catch up with friends and start your Christmas shopping in the gift shop. There is 10% off most gift shop items (excluding sale items) for North Peace Historical Society members.

For more information, Call 250-787-0430

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE