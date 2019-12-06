News

Annual Seniors Supper tonight in Taylor

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Kin Club of Fort St. John is hosting its Annual Senior Supper tonight, Friday, December 6th, 2019 at the Taylor Community Hall.

According to Kin Club Project Chair, Collin Budd, the Senior’s Supper is a long-standing tradition that is a great way to remind seniors they are a loved part and are part of the community.

Budd shared they are expecting 320 seniors to come to enjoy the evening that includes dinner, dessert, entertainment and a gift.

Seniors will start arriving at the Taylor Hall for 5:00 pm with the turkey or ham dinner to follow with all the traditional fixings. Save-on-Foods has provided a selection of desserts to be offered at a dessert table.

There will be entertainment by dancers and a bagpipe player and each senior will receive something to take home with them.

Budd says they have a number of wonderful supporters who help bring this event to fruition year after year.

