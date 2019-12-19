News

Annual Toys for Tickets Campaign donates to Salvation Army

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mayor Lori Ackerman, members of City Council, and by-law enforcement officers, were on hand, on Thursday, to make a toy donation to the Fort St. John Salvation Army.

As part of the ‘Toys for Tickets’ Campaign, Ackerman says the City received $910 in cash donations, and toys were donated from 104 tickets, along with some food donations.

Going strong since 2005, Fort St. John City Council, along with City Bylaw Enforcement, teamed up for ‘Toys for Tickets’ to donate toys to the Salvation Army Toy Drive.

‘Toys for Tickets’ gave parking meter violation offenders the chance to exchange their tickets with new, unwrapped toys, gift card, or cash donation in exchange for the ticket value.

To learn more about family services offered by the Salvation Army, you can call 250-785-0506.

