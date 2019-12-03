Another successful year for Huskies Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies held their 22nd Annual ‘Fill the Bus’ Food Drive on Sunday, December 1.

According to Food Drive Organizer, Allen Karasiuk, 100 volunteers helped out with this year’s Fill the Bus, which included members from the Huskies, the Bantam Trackers, Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association, Scotia Bank, Shell Canada, and ConocoPhillips.

As was the case last year, ConocoPhillips had kindly donated $1,500 to the Food Drive this year.

Karasiuk says this year’s Food Drive was very successful and, while the specific amount is not yet known, he feels that the amount raised is in excess of previous years.

All non-perishable food items have been donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank as these items are the foundation of stock for the coming months.