Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Approved oilsands project now awaits pipeline capacity increases: developer

By Canadian Press

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Player of the Week: Dawson Phillips

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #11 Forward Dawson Phillips.
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road for two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers are on the road for two...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Approved oilsands project now awaits pipeline capacity increases: developer

CALGARY — The developer of a 12,000-barrel-per-day thermal oilsands project approved Thursday by the Alberta government says...
Read more
Canadian Press

CALGARY — The developer of a 12,000-barrel-per-day thermal oilsands project approved Thursday by the Alberta government says actually going ahead with construction depends largely on when new pipelines can be in service.

President Serge Bisson of privately held Grizzly Oil Sands ULC says the company will now meet with its owners, Wexford Capital LP with 75 per cent and Gulfport Energy Corp. with 25 per cent, to discuss how to proceed with the May River project, which is estimated to cost more than $200 million to build.

He says he’s encouraged by a ceremony held this week near Edmonton to mark the start of pipeline construction for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

- Advertisement -

Bisson says the approval has been a “long time in the making,” noting an application was filed six years ago with the Alberta Energy Regulator and the project was deemed complete about four years ago.

On its website, Grizzly says the May River property was purchased in 2012 for $225 million and the regulatory application filed in December 2013.

In a news release, Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage says the approval shows the province is “open for business.”

The United Conservative government recently approved the 260,000-barrel-per-day, $20.6-billion Frontier oilsands mine proposed by Teck Resources Ltd. It also requires federal approvals to proceed.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 5, 2019.

Companies in this article: (TSX:TECK)

The Canadian Press

Previous articleLiberal throne speech pledges to work with opposition parties welcome their ideas
Next articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers on the road for two games this weekend

More Articles Like This

Liberal throne speech pledges to work with opposition parties welcome their ideas

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
OTTAWA — Justin Trudeau ushered in a new era of minority Liberal rule Thursday with a throne speech brimming with humility, goodwill...
Read more

Peace River Hydro Partners contributes $90,000 to community groups in 2019

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River Hydro Partners announced on Thursday, December 5, that it has completed its Christmas campaign by...
Read more

New Deputy Fire Chief appointed at Fort St John Fire Department

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John Fire Department has named a new Deputy Fire Chief.
Read more

Beaverlodge RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying armed robbery suspects

News Scott Brooks - 0
BEAVERLODGE, A.B. - Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating an armed robbery and are asking for the public's assistance in identifying suspects.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv