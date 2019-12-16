ATCO Two-Rivers makes a substantial contribution to the Salvation Army

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ATCO Two-Rivers has once again shown they are a great partner with the Salvation Army by making a contribution that will provide a good Christmas for those in need.

ATCO created the Empty Tree Project, a campaign amongst the workers at Site C to personally ensure that children had the gifts they wished for. Names of children and their Christmas wishes were posted on a wall for the workers to select from. All names on the list were fulfilled and crossed off.

Then ATCO Two-Rivers paid $4000 to cover the remaining cost of the Salvation Army’s grocery bill which will ensure everyone receiving a Christmas Hamper will enjoy a good Christmas Dinner.