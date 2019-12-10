News

Baldonnel Elementary holding silent auction for student-built shed

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Baldonnel Elementary School is holding a silent auction for a 10′ x 12′ shed.

Grade 4, 5, and 6 students at Baldonnel Elementary, in partnership with School District 60 and Petronas, built two sheds as part of a new Applied Skills and Technology curriculum.

One of the sheds is being kept by the school for storage purposes, while the other shed is being auctioned off.

The starting bid for the shed is $1,000 and all bids must be sent by email, including your name and phone number, to baldonnel@prn.bc.ca.

Bids are being accepted now until December 19, at 4:00 p.m., and the winner will be contacted by phone and announced at the School’s Christmas Concert.

All proceeds from the shed will be going back into the School to help continue to fund project-based programs.

