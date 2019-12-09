BC Assessment releases 2020 property value forecast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Assessment has released its forecast for property assessment values for 2020.

According to Assessor, Tina Ireland, many soon-to-be-released property assessments will show a moderating market, with more modest changes in property values compared to previous years based on trends in the real estate market as of July 1, 2019.

While property values will be showing a moderating market, Ireland says changes in property assessments really depend on where you live as some areas will see softening in value while others may see little to no change.

- Advertisement -

For Northern B.C., B.C. Assessment forecasts a value change for homes of -5 percent to +20 percent, while commercial could see a value change of zero to 30 percent.

All numbers are preliminary projections only and are subject to change.

The final numbers will be released on January 2, 2020.