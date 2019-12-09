NewsRegional

BC Assessment releases 2020 property value forecast

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Assessment releases 2020 property value forecast

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Assessment has released its forecast for property assessment values for 2020.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Residential projects main factor in City’s construction values for November

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Preliminary rounds for World Junior A Hockey Challenge kick-off in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The preliminary rounds for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge kicked-off this weekend...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Assessment has released its forecast for property assessment values for 2020.

According to Assessor, Tina Ireland, many soon-to-be-released property assessments will show a moderating market, with more modest changes in property values compared to previous years based on trends in the real estate market as of July 1, 2019.

While property values will be showing a moderating market, Ireland says changes in property assessments really depend on where you live as some areas will see softening in value while others may see little to no change.

- Advertisement -

For Northern B.C., B.C. Assessment forecasts a value change for homes of -5 percent to +20 percent, while commercial could see a value change of zero to 30 percent.

All numbers are preliminary projections only and are subject to change.

The final numbers will be released on January 2, 2020. 

Previous articleResidential projects main factor in City’s construction values for November

More Articles Like This

Residential projects main factor in City’s construction values for November

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John has released the construction value of building permits issued for November...
Read more

Grande Prairie RCMP lay charges regarding stolen mail

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP have executed a search warrant and laid charges against several people, following reports from concerned citizens.
Read more

Site C Project sees employment increase during month of October

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -  B.C. Hydro has released the latest Site C Dam Project employment numbers for the month of...
Read more

Formula Contractors Ltd. awarded amongst Highway Contractors in B.C. by the Provincial Government

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Several contractors behind some of British Columbia's most important transportation and infrastructure projects in 2019 were recognized at the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv