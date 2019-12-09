BC Coroners Service seeks public assistance to identify male

MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. – The BC Coroners Service and the RCMP ask for the public’s assistance to identify a male who was found deceased on Nov. 1, 2019, near Moberly Lake.

The male was found in a farmer’s field in the 1100-block of Boucher Lake Road, which is located approximately 10 kilometres northeast of Moberly Lake. This individual’s death has been determined as non-suspicious by the RCMP and is believed to have occurred earlier this year.

He is an adult male, most likely under 40 years of age and approximately 180 centimetres tall (5-11). At the time of his death, he was wearing what appears to have been a camouflage-style shirt, blue “True Religion” brand jeans, and size 11 Nike Air Max running shoes.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information that may help identify this individual is asked to contact either the Fort St. John RCMP at 250 787-8140, or the BC Coroners Service’s Special Investigations Unit at 1 877 660-5077 or by email at bccs.siu@gov.bc.ca