BC Hydro starts construction on Highway 29 at Lynx Creek

Hudson’s Hope, B.C. – This week, BC Hydro will begin work on the realignment of Highway 29 at Lynx Creek, as part of the Site C project.

Activities will include clearing vegetation from the banks and nearby islands in the river, reinforcing parts of the shore with riprap (rocks and boulders), and building a new highway embankment.

The gravel from the nearby islands in the Peace River will then be used for building other sections of Highway 29.

BC Hydro is working with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure on Highway 29 construction. This work is being done to prepare for filling the Site C reservoir, which will widen the Peace River and cover parts of the existing highway.

In total, more than 30 km of the highway is being built in six different segments on Highway 29.

What to expect;

Work may take place up to 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Increased construction-related traffic in the area, including trucks hauling logs, equipment, and highway materials.

Traffic control personnel and signage.

Occasional delays to traffic.

Increased noise, dust and vibration.

Drivers are being asked to allow more time for their travel and to use caution near work areas.

For more information;