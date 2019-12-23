NewsRegionalSite C

BC Hydro to conduct more controlled burning as part of Site C Project

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As part of the Site C Project, B.C. Hydro says more controlled burning of debris will be taking place on December 23 to the 26.

According to B.C. Hydro, controlled burning of debris will be taking place in the areas of:

  • Trapper Main FSR, approximately 8 km SE of Hudson’s Hope
  • Medicine Woman Road, approximately 16 km NNW of Moberly Lake and 33 km NNW of Chetwynd
  • Septimus Road, approximately 8 km S of Fort St. John

Debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped is burned.

B.C. Hydro says burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window.

A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse smoke.

For more information, you can visit the Site C Project website.

