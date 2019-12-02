BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of Site C

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project.

BC Hydro will be conducting controlled burning of debris as part of the Site C project from Monday, December 2nd, 2019, to Thursday, December 5th, 2019, in the following locations:

• Islands of the Peace River roughly 7 to 9 km SE of Bear Flat, BC

Advertisement

• Moberly River drainage approximately 8 to 15 km SW of Fort St John, BC

• Trapper Main FSR, approximately 8 km SE of Hudson’s Hope, BC

• Boucher Lake Road, approximately 16 km N of Moberly Lake and 34 km N of Chetwynd, BC

• Septimus Road, approximately 8 km S of Fort St. John, BC

BC Hydro burns debris that cannot be removed, mulched or chipped. BC Hydro states burning is carefully planned and monitored. This includes the timing, size and location of the woodpiles, and the amount of smoke emitted.

To view regulatory requirements and the Site C Smoke Management Plan, CLICK HERE.

BC Hydro shares burning can only occur in the fall and winter months during a specific weather condition, known as a venting window. A venting window means that there is enough positive atmospheric pressure and airflow to disperse the smoke.