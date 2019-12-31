BC Oil and Gas Commission reminds industry of new regulations and guidelines

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC Oil and Gas Commission (OGC) is reminding industry and other stakeholders of new methane regulations and fugitive emissions guidelines that take effect on Jan. 1, 2020.

The new regulations are aimed to reduce methane emissions from upstream oil and gas operations to meet or exceed federal and provincial methane emission reduction targets, through amendments to the Drilling and Production Regulation.

The anticipated impact of the new regulations is a reduction in methane emissions by 10.9 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent over a 10-year period, which is like taking 390,000 cars off the road each year.

Developed with input from environmental groups and industry, the new regulations address the primary sources of methane emissions from B.C.’s upstream oil and gas industry, which are:

Pneumatic devices

Equipment leaks

Compressor seals

Glycol dehydrators

Storage tanks

Surface casing vents

More information on the new Methane Regulations can be found CLICK HERE, or by visiting the Reducing Methane Emissions page on the OGC’s website.

In addition, the OGC has released a new guideline on the management of fugitive methane emissions.

The Fugitive Emissions Management Guideline is intended to support the new leak detection and repair requirements of the Drilling and Production Regulation.

A copy of the guideline is available on the Commission’s website.

The guideline contains;

• Fugitive emissions management plan development information.

• Leak detection survey procedures, frequency, spacing and timing guidance.

• Training and competency expectations.

• Leak repair tracking, management and verification procedures.

• Data collection and management requirements