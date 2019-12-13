BC Transit to phase in new bike racks on buses to accommodate larger tire size

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Starting this month, B.C. Transit has announced that it will be phasing in new bike racks on buses across the Province.

According to B.C. Transit, the new bike racks will accommodate bikes with tires up to three inches in width, compared to the previous two-inch allowance.

The reason for the change to the new bike racks is due to feedback that B.C. Transit heard from transit users asking for a rack that accommodates bikes with larger tires.

The rollout in most of B.C. Transit’s communities will occur in two ways, new buses will be delivered to B.C. Transit with the new bike racks installed while existing buses in the fleet will have the bike racks replaced as they are damaged.

For more information, you can visit B.C. Transit’s website.