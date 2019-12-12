BCEDA launches Forestry Plus Program to help communities impacted by mill closures and curtailments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As communities across British Columbia continue to experience economic restructuring, due to sawmill closures and curtailments, the B.C. Economic Development Association is launching a program called ‘Forestry Plus’.

According to the BCEDA, the first phase of the program will allow for increased dialogue between impacted Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, the BCEDA and other partners.

The plan for the program is to bring together a network of economic development professionals to share challenges and successes.

The first phase of the program includes resources such as a webpage that is specifically dedicated to communities impacted by the closures and curtailments.

The BCEDA says additional phases will be launched as resources become available.

More information on the ‘Forestry Plus’ program, can be found on the BCEDA’s website.