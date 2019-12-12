NewsRegional

BCEDA launches Forestry Plus Program to help communities impacted by mill closures and curtailments

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Hospital Foundation raises $250,000 from Annual Be an Angel Campaign

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation's Annual 'Be an Angel' Campaign has...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BCEDA launches Forestry Plus Program to help communities impacted by mill closures and curtailments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As communities across British Columbia continue to experience economic restructuring, due to...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers will be hosting their 4th Annual...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – As communities across British Columbia continue to experience economic restructuring, due to sawmill closures and curtailments, the B.C. Economic Development Association is launching a program called ‘Forestry Plus’.

According to the BCEDA, the first phase of the program will allow for increased dialogue between impacted Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities, the BCEDA and other partners.

The plan for the program is to bring together a network of economic development professionals to share challenges and successes.

- Advertisement -

The first phase of the program includes resources such as a webpage that is specifically dedicated to communities impacted by the closures and curtailments.

The BCEDA says additional phases will be launched as resources become available.

More information on the ‘Forestry Plus’ program, can be found on the BCEDA’s website.

Previous articleNEBC Yukon Midget Trackers to host 4th Annual Foodbank Hockey Game this Friday
Next articleFort St John Hospital Foundation raises $250,000 from Annual Be an Angel Campaign

More Articles Like This

Fort St John Hospital Foundation raises $250,000 from Annual Be an Angel Campaign

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation's Annual 'Be an Angel' Campaign has wrapped up for another year,...
Read more

Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the last Speaker Series of 2019.
Read more

Fort St. John RCMP continue an investigation into a break and enter, suspicious fire and vehicle theft

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP were called to the scene of a break and enter in progress in the 8600 Block...
Read more

MLA’s Dan Davies and Mike Bernier attend the Forestry Worker Rally in Victoria

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - MLA Dan Davies of Peace River North and MLA Mike Bernier Peace River South attended the Forestry Worker Rally...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv