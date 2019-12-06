Beaverlodge RCMP seek assistance to locate copper and parts worth approximately $2 Million

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are seeking assistance in locating two million dollars’ worth of stolen copper and parts.

According to RCMP, on November 27, Beaverlodge RCMP attended a break and enter North of Wembley at a rural gas plant that occurred between November 6 and November 27.

A list of the stolen property includes:

several large spools of heavy-gauge copper for industrial use

turbine parts included cowl covers, which are an ionized brown in colour

other smaller stainless steel parts

Anyone with information regarding this crime is being asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.