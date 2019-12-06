NewsRegional

Beaverlodge RCMP seek assistance to locate copper and parts worth approximately $2 Million

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are seeking assistance in locating two million dollars’ worth of stolen copper and parts.

According to RCMP, on November 27, Beaverlodge RCMP attended a break and enter North of Wembley at a rural gas plant that occurred between November 6 and November 27.

A list of the stolen property includes:

  • several large spools of heavy-gauge copper for industrial use
  • turbine parts included cowl covers, which are an ionized brown in colour
  • other smaller stainless steel parts
Anyone with information regarding this crime is being asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

