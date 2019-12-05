Beaverlodge RCMP seeking public assistance in identifying armed robbery suspects

BEAVERLODGE, A.B. – Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating an armed robbery and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects.

RCMP say on November 25, at approximately 4:12 p.m., two males entered the Beaverlodge Tavern on the corner of 10 Street and Highway 43 in Beaverlodge.

According to Police, the suspects had their faces covered with bandanas and one was in possession of what is believed to be a handgun. The suspects fled on foot towards Highway 43 with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspects are described as approximately 5’7 inches tall, with thin builds. They were wearing dark clothing. One suspect was wearing a furry hooded bulky winter jacket and the other was wearing yellow/orange gloves.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.