Beavers harvesting timber as part of BC Hydro’s most memorable outages of 2019

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – B.C. Hydro has released its annual list of the most memorable outages of 2019.

B.C. Hydro says it has responded to around 50,000 trouble calls in the province so far this year and as the year draws to a close, it has compiled a list of the most memorable incidents in 2019.

Some of the most memorable incidents in 2019 include incidents involving weather, animals, and humans.

One incident to happen locally within the Peace Region was in Dawson Creek where beavers were busy harvesting timber for a dam which caused trees to fall on powerlines, creating a power outage for a number of hydro customers.

If you happen to come across a downed powerline, B.C. Hydro is reminding you to stay back at least 10 metres and report it to 9-1-1.

For more information on power outage preparedness and safety, you can visit B.C. Hydro’s website.