News

Bess Legault elected as Women’s Vice-President for National Farmers Union board

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Province introduces changes to funding framework for defined benefit pension plans

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be introducing changes to...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies Player of the Week: Cayden Frenette

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #18 Forward Cayden Frenette.
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Bess Legault elected as Women’s Vice-President for National Farmers Union board

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John's Bess Legault was elected as Women's Vice-President for the...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Bess Legault was elected as Women’s Vice-President for the National Farmers Union.

Legault was elected the position by acclamation at the National Farmers Union’s 50th-anniversary convention that took place from November 24 to the 27 in Winnipeg.

Legault, a first-generation farmer, is the owner of Hip Peace Produce and is involved with the Northern Environmental Action Team’s Northern Co-Hort program.

- Advertisement -

Legault joins six other officers from across the country that makes up the Union’s board.

The National Farmers Union is a direct-membership voluntary organization made up of Canadian farm families who share common goals with the goal of working towards the development of economic and social policies that aims to maintain the family farm as the primary food-producing unit in Canada.

Previous articleFort St John Hospital Foundation raises $250,000 from Annual Be an Angel Campaign
Next articleHuskies Player of the Week: Cayden Frenette

More Articles Like This

Province introduces changes to funding framework for defined benefit pension plans

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has announced that it will be introducing changes to the funding framework for defined...
Read more

Fort St John Hospital Foundation raises $250,000 from Annual Be an Angel Campaign

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation's Annual 'Be an Angel' Campaign has wrapped up for another year,...
Read more

BCEDA launches Forestry Plus Program to help communities impacted by mill closures and curtailments

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - As communities across British Columbia continue to experience economic restructuring, due to sawmill closures and curtailments, the...
Read more

Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce Speaker Series

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting the last Speaker Series of 2019.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv