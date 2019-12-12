Bess Legault elected as Women’s Vice-President for National Farmers Union board

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John’s Bess Legault was elected as Women’s Vice-President for the National Farmers Union.

Legault was elected the position by acclamation at the National Farmers Union’s 50th-anniversary convention that took place from November 24 to the 27 in Winnipeg.

Legault, a first-generation farmer, is the owner of Hip Peace Produce and is involved with the Northern Environmental Action Team’s Northern Co-Hort program.

- Advertisement -

Legault joins six other officers from across the country that makes up the Union’s board.

The National Farmers Union is a direct-membership voluntary organization made up of Canadian farm families who share common goals with the goal of working towards the development of economic and social policies that aims to maintain the family farm as the primary food-producing unit in Canada.