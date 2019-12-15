Sports

Canada East to face Russia in gold medal game on Sunday at World Junior A Hockey Challenge

By Scott Brooks

Canada East to face Russia in gold medal game on Sunday at World Junior A Hockey Challenge

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The semifinals for the World Junior A Hockey Challenge was held on Saturday,...
Inconnu Swim Club at Safeway this Sunday selling tickets for Fall Raffle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Inconnu Swim Club will be at Safeway tomorrow,...
Investigators seeking victims of alleged sexual offender

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Prince George RCMP Investigators are seeking victims of an alleged sexual offender.
Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The semifinals for the World Junior A Hockey Challenge was held on Saturday, December 14, at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For the semifinals, it was Canada East vs Team USA and Russia against the Czech Republic.

Canada East was able to beat out the United States, and qualify for the gold medal game, with a score of 2-1 in a shootout.

In the semifinal game of Russia vs the Czech Republic, Russia took a strong early lead and managed to beat the Czechs with a win of 5-1.

On Sunday, for the finals, the United States and the Czech Republic will battle it out for bronze at 2:00 p.m., while Canada East and Russia will go head-to-head for gold at 5:00 p.m. Both games will be taking place at the Encana Events Centre.

