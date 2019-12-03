Energy NewsNewsRegional

Canada Energy Regulator releases new long-term energy outlook

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

CALGARY, A.B. – The Canada Energy Regulator has released its long-term energy outlook.

The long-term energy outlook explores how new technologies, infrastructure developments and climate policy will impact Canadian energy consumption and production trends over the next 20 years.

The outlook shows that while domestic fossil fuel consumption growth slows, crude oil and natural gas production continues to increase.

The potential for LNG exports is an important driver of natural gas production while oil production growth is led by new phases of existing projects.

The Energy Regulator says the report’s baseline outlook relies on a current economic outlook, a moderate view of energy prices, and climate and energy policies currently in place.

The full outlook report can be found on the Canada Energy Regulator’s website.

