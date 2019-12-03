News

Canadian Cancer Society’s Peace of Mind Campaign supported by Peace River Regional District

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Huskies raise over $1,000 for Fort St John Hospital Foundation during special game on Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies held their Men's Health and Teddy Bear...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Community Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project in the works for District of Taylor

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Canadian Cancer Society’s Peace of Mind Campaign is aimed at easing the financial burden of cancer by reducing fees at the Kordyban Lodge.

According to the Cancer Society, guests of the Kordyban Lodge have cancer diagnoses that will require multiple trips away from home. Many guests can face economic hardship as they may be unable to work or they lack savings due to the associated cost with cancer treatments.

The goal for the Lodge is to reduce the nightly fee from $54 to $20 per guest.

- Advertisement -

At the Campaign launch earlier this fall, Director Dan Rose travelled to Prince George to speak on behalf of the Peace River Regional District.

“The value of the service provided by the Kordyban Lodge to the people of the Peace River Regional District that have to travel to Prince George for cancer treatments cannot be measured in dollars alone. However, by reducing the stress that comes with financial unknowns means that there truly is peace of mind associated with this service. We are proud to support this campaign.”

According to the Cancer Society, 28 people per week in northern BC are diagnosed with some form of cancer.

Campaign Chair Bob Redden notes that “We’re seeing incredible support from across the north, but we have a way to go to achieve our goal of giving Peace of Mind to northerners facing cancer.”

To make a donation online visit: http://convio.cancer.ca/goto/peaceofmind

Previous articleSchool District 60 to hold another meeting on new school catchment area boundaries
Next articleBC SPCA’s North Peace Branch is seeking help with medical costs for a little senior dog, Mistletoe.

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie RCMP investigation leads to arrest and recovery of jewelry

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - An investigation by Grande Prairie RCMP has led to criminal charges and the recovery of a significant...
Read more

Community Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project in the works for District of Taylor

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to Councillors regarding the proposal of...
Read more

Financial Literacy workshop on teaching kids about money

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Literacy Society is hosting a workshop on the goals and challenges of raising...
Read more

Canada Energy Regulator releases new long-term energy outlook

Energy News Scott Brooks - 0
CALGARY, A.B. - The Canada Energy Regulator has released its long-term energy outlook. The long-term energy outlook explores how...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv