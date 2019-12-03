Canadian Cancer Society’s Peace of Mind Campaign supported by Peace River Regional District

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Canadian Cancer Society’s Peace of Mind Campaign is aimed at easing the financial burden of cancer by reducing fees at the Kordyban Lodge.

According to the Cancer Society, guests of the Kordyban Lodge have cancer diagnoses that will require multiple trips away from home. Many guests can face economic hardship as they may be unable to work or they lack savings due to the associated cost with cancer treatments.

The goal for the Lodge is to reduce the nightly fee from $54 to $20 per guest.

At the Campaign launch earlier this fall, Director Dan Rose travelled to Prince George to speak on behalf of the Peace River Regional District.

“The value of the service provided by the Kordyban Lodge to the people of the Peace River Regional District that have to travel to Prince George for cancer treatments cannot be measured in dollars alone. However, by reducing the stress that comes with financial unknowns means that there truly is peace of mind associated with this service. We are proud to support this campaign.”

According to the Cancer Society, 28 people per week in northern BC are diagnosed with some form of cancer.

Campaign Chair Bob Redden notes that “We’re seeing incredible support from across the north, but we have a way to go to achieve our goal of giving Peace of Mind to northerners facing cancer.”

To make a donation online visit: http://convio.cancer.ca/goto/peaceofmind

