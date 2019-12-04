Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Canadian Natural budget rises by $250 million on curtailment ease

By Adam Reaburn

CALGARY — Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. says its 2020 capital budget will be $250 million higher than last year as it adds about 60 drilling locations across Alberta and puts three additional rigs to work.

The company says the increased spending will create the equivalent of about 1,000 full-time jobs.

Canadian Natural says it made the decision after the Alberta government eliminated curtailments for some conventional drilling in the province, and because of reduced corporate income tax rates.

It also says that it would look to put six more drill rigs to work if the government expanded the elimination of curtailment to include newly drilled conventional heavy oil wells.

Canadian Natural’s overall 2020 budget is targeted to be $4.05 billion, including $1.55 billion for conventional and unconventional assets and $2.5 billion for what it calls long life low decline assets.

The company says it expects to produce the equivalent of about 1.172 million barrels of oil a day.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2019.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNQ)

The Canadian Press

