Canfor and Great Pacific Terminate Arrangement Agreement, Canfor to remain public

Big oil, big banks and environment leaders link up to solve climate crisis

OTTAWA — Some of Canada's biggest oil companies are joining forces with environmentalists to develop policies for both the economy and...
Fort St John Huskies home Wednesday night to take on DC Junior Canucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be home tomorrow night, Wednesday, December...
The Gallagher's Annual Light Display gets bigger and better

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - For the past 16 years, Gallagher's light display continues as the display...
VANCOUVER, B.C. – Canfor Corporation has announced it will remain a public company after Great Pacific Capital Corporation failed to win the approval of the company’s minority shareholders for a privatization arrangement agreement.

Based on the Canfor shareholder votes cast by proxy prior to the December 16 proxy cut off, the “majority of the minority” vote required to approve the arrangement was not achieved.

According to Canfor, approximately 45 percent of the votes cast by proxy by minority shareholders as at the proxy cutoff were in favour of the arrangement.‎

The special meeting of Canfor shareholders, scheduled for Wednesday, December 18, has been cancelled.

Canfor says it plans to continue to diversify its business and pursue growth strategies in positioning itself for long-term success and sustainability.  

