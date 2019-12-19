Cannabis edibles, extracts and topicals available soon in BC

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of British Columbia has announced that it is now distributing new categories of legal non-medical cannabis products.

According to the Province, this begins the second phase of available products since legalization began in October 2018 and the Liquor Distribution Branch received its first shipments of products under the new categories on December 18.

The Government says the LDB has made the products, which include edibles, extracts and topicals, available to private and public retailers throughout the province via its wholesale customer portal.

Consumers can expect to see these products on legal retail store shelves in late December, in accordance with LDB’s shipping schedules.

While more than 260 products are available, the Province says only a small number are expected to be available for retail sale within the first few months of 2020.

For a list of legal cannabis stores, you can visit the Province’s website.