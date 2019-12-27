Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship announces 2020 Carvers

CHETWYND, B.C. – Carver announcements have been posted for the 2020 Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship.

Since the start of the competition 16 years ago the competition has been held on the second weekend of June. This free family-friendly weekend event starts Thursday, June 11th and runs through to Sunday, June 14th, 2019.

This years line up of carver’s posted to the CICCC include;

Dayton Scoggins, Mississippi, USA

Brandon Kroon, Australia

Ryan Cook, British Columbia, Canada

Takao Hayashi, Japan

Chris Foltz, Oregon USA

Liam Tromans, Chemainus, B.C., Canada

Michael Tamoszus, Saulgau, Germany

Jake Swanson, Lowell, Vermont, USA

Kevin Lewis, Courtenay, B.C., Canada

Chris Wood, Newport, Wales

Brandon Wilson, Jay, Vermont, USA

Ryan Villiers, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

12 carvers are selected to attend the competition, with four International artists, four Americans and four Canadians. These carvers are then provided with a 40-50 inch diameter by 8 foot tall western red cedar and given 35 hours to complete a sculpture of their own design.

Chetwynd is home to nearly 200 sculptures thanks to this annual event.

