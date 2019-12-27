News

Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship announces 2020 Carvers

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

North Peace Rod & Gun Club to host Second Annual Holiday Handgun Match this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Rod and Gun Club is hosting its Second Annual...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

NEBC Bantam Trackers to compete in Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northeast B.C. Bantam Trackers will be headed to Kamloops, from January...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship announces 2020 Carvers

CHETWYND, B.C. - Carver announcements have been posted for the 2020 Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship.
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

CHETWYND, B.C. – Carver announcements have been posted for the 2020 Chetwynd International Chainsaw Carving Championship.

Since the start of the competition 16 years ago the competition has been held on the second weekend of June. This free family-friendly weekend event starts Thursday, June 11th and runs through to Sunday, June 14th, 2019.

This years line up of carver’s posted to the CICCC include;

  • Dayton Scoggins, Mississippi, USA
  • Brandon Kroon, Australia
  • Ryan Cook, British Columbia, Canada
  • Takao Hayashi, Japan
  • Chris Foltz, Oregon USA
  • Liam Tromans, Chemainus, B.C., Canada
  • Michael Tamoszus, Saulgau, Germany
  • Jake Swanson, Lowell, Vermont, USA
  • Kevin Lewis, Courtenay, B.C., Canada
  • Chris Wood, Newport, Wales
  • Brandon Wilson, Jay, Vermont, USA
  • Ryan Villiers, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
- Advertisement -

12 carvers are selected to attend the competition, with four International artists, four Americans and four Canadians. These carvers are then provided with a 40-50 inch diameter by 8 foot tall western red cedar and given 35 hours to complete a sculpture of their own design.

Chetwynd is home to nearly 200 sculptures thanks to this annual event.

FB Page; CLICK HERE 

Previous articleThe government of BC shares families have saved thousands in 2019.
Next articleNEBC Bantam Trackers to compete in Kamloops International Bantam Ice Hockey Tournament

More Articles Like This

The government of BC shares families have saved thousands in 2019.

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The government of British Columbia shares more money is back in the pockets of British Columbians in 2019, thanks...
Read more

Pine Pass will experience closures today for Avalanche Control.

News Tracy Teves - 0
CHETWYND, B.C. - Highway 97 in the Pine Pass will experience closures today for Avalanche Control work. Friday, December...
Read more

The outdoor skating rink at Kin Park is officially open

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Staff of the city of Fort St. John shared on its FB Page the outdoor rink at...
Read more

Peace Regional RCMP lay multiple charges following a pursuit

News Tracy Teves - 0
GRIMSHAW, AB - Peace Regional RCMP lay multiple charges following a pursuit. Peace Regional RCMP share, on December 23,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv