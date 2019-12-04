Christmas at the Museum with special ‘Kid’s Night’

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John North Peace Museum is hosting a special Christmas at the Museum for kids.

The evening will be styled upon the story, Bear Stays up for Christmas, written by Karma Wilson. The staff of the Museum share there will be fun with the animals that are apart of this story.

On Friday, December 6th, 2019, from 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm there will be much to do at the Museum such as Christmas crafts, with a bear ornament based on the story, a paper stocking and a friendship star quilt block collage.

There will be an opportunity to find and match snowy animal footprints around the museum. Connect the dots and draw a Christmas scene from the book. Explore museum exhibits that have been decorated for Christmas.

There will be hot chocolate and Christmas cookies to get in the spirit of the holidays.

Registration is mandatory for this event and there is limited space.

Tickets to the event are $5/child or $10/family and must be purchased in advance. Children must be accompanied by an adult (free).

Tickets are available at the museum Monday-Saturday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

