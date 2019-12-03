News

Christmas Light Tour 2019

By Bernard Suen

Bernard Suen

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Burger King, Fort St. John Flyers and Moose FM present a Community Christmas Light Tour on December 19, 2019.

Book your seating starting at 10 a.m. December 2 online at www.energetictickets.ca or in person at Systems Sound Source on 100 st. The bus will tour around the community and look at all the decorated homes.

The tour will leave at 7 p.m. from Burger King and the Gateway Plaza.  When you book your seat, the ticket includes dinner at Burger King.

Use your ticket that will be emailed to you and redeem it for dinner.

You’ll get to choose from the following options:

  • A Whopper Combo
  • Original Chicken Combo
  • Or a Kids Meal

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for youth (three to 12) and children under three are free, but must sit on a parents lap due to available space on the bus.  A family four-pack (two adult tickets and two youth tickets) of tickets will be available for only $45.

