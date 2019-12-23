Christmas Tree drop off, garbage and recycling pick up and holiday hours.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The city of Fort St. John is hosting it’s annual Christmas Tree drop off at the green space, this year there will not be a Christmas Tree pick up.

From Friday, January 3rd to Monday, January 13th, 2020, you can drop your Christmas Tree off at the green-space between the museum and the Parkour Park in Centennial Park. Use the road by the museum to access this area.

Remember to remove all decorations, tinsel and plastic bags prior to dropping your tree off.

- Advertisement -

Trees will be reused at the High On Ice Winter Festival, then composted.

Garbage and recycling pick up will continue throughout the holiday as scheduled except for Christmas Day and New Year’s Day where they will be collected the following day (December 26, 2019, and January 2, 2020).

For a link to the Christmas Tree drop off – CLICK HERE

To view the city of Fort St. John FB Page – CLICK HERE