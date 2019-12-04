Christmas Tree permits are now available.

VICTORIA, B.C. – British Columbians who want to cut their own Christmas tree can get a permit online, or by contacting their local natural resource district office or FrontCounter BC office.

Local natural resource district offices can provide details about specific cutting requirements and approved harvest areas. Free-use permits are provided for personal use only. It is illegal to sell a tree cut under a Christmas tree permit or to cut a tree in an unauthorized area.

When cutting a Christmas tree, keep the following tips in mind;

Leave home prepared. Bring ropes, gloves, tools, tire chains, a first-aid kit, a mobile phone and warm clothing.

Drive carefully. Be prepared for logging trucks; http://www.bcforestsafe.org/files/tk_pdfs/gde_resrd.pdf

Make sure you have found the tree you will use before cutting. Some permits specify only one tree can be cut.

Do not leave a pointed stump as this may cause injury to livestock, wildlife, pets or other people.

Choose a tree that can be cut near the base and is easy to transport. The wasted tree remains left in the forest can form a summer fire hazard.

Clean up and remove all debris associated with your activity.

Members of the public are reminded to check online maps provided by districts to ensure they are cutting within a designated area.