City of Fort St. John – Annual Toys for Tickets Campaign starts today.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Parking meter violation tickets can be brought to City Hall and paid for by donating a new, unwrapped toy, in lieu of the cash value of the ticket.

The Toys for Tickets program runs from December 2nd to December 19th, 2019 at noon. Parking meter violation tickets received since September 1, 2019, can be brought to City Hall and paid for by donating a new, unwrapped toy, gift card, or cash donation in lieu of the cash value of the ticket.

Donations collected are given to the Salvation Army to support local families. The Salvation Army Christmas Hamper Campaign has identified toys appropriate for kids 8-17 years as their biggest need during the holiday season.

“It’s the season for giving. This program gives residents an opportunity to give back to our community and spread some holiday cheer,” said Mayor Lori Ackerman.

The Toys for Tickets campaign was launched in 2005, receiving support from the community each year. This is an opportunity for individuals to exchange parking meter violation tickets for toys that can be distributed throughout the community to those less fortunate.

