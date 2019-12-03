News

Community Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project in the works for District of Taylor

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting on Monday, a presentation was given to Councillors regarding the proposal of a Community Demonstration Garden and Orchard Project.

Joleen Morrison and Ashlee Kirschner are citizen volunteers in a partnership with the Peace Community Church to start a community garden and orchard.

The garden and orchard will be located in a space that is situated next to the Church, which was donated by the Church.

According to Morrison, the goal of this project is to raise awareness of food security and teach residents about how they can start a garden in their own backyard.

Both Morrison and Kirschner are seeking grants and funding for the project, with plans of starting the garden and orchard in 2020.

