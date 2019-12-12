NewsRegional

Conservatives call for an emergency debate on forestry jobs crisis

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Conservatives call for an emergency debate on forestry jobs crisis

OTTAWA, O.N. - Conservatives are requesting an emergency debate in Parliament on the jobs crisis affecting forestry workers in...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek man convicted and fined in relation to 2017 hunting violation

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A Dawson Creek man appeared in Dawson Creek Provincial Court on Wednesday, December...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Saudi stock offering creates world’s most valuable company

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable public company Wednesday...
Read more
Scott Brooks

OTTAWA, O.N. – Conservatives are requesting an emergency debate in Parliament on the jobs crisis affecting forestry workers in British Columbia.

Conservative Shadow Minister for Natural Resources, Cathy McLeod, made the request to Parliament, on Wednesday, saying that the closure and restriction of softwood lumber mills in recent months has devastated communities across B.C.

McLeod is also accusing the Federal Liberal Government of failing to take action on the crisis as it unfolded.

- Advertisement -

According to the Council of Forest Industries, Canada’s forestry sector supports about 140,000 jobs and generates about $4 billion in revenues annually for the province.

However, since the crisis, COFI says at least 20 lumber mills have been forced to shut down or restrict production. As a result, thousands of people across 27 communities in B.C. are out of work with further layoffs expected before Christmas.

Previous articleDawson Creek man convicted and fined in relation to 2017 hunting violation

More Articles Like This

Dawson Creek man convicted and fined in relation to 2017 hunting violation

News Scott Brooks - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - A Dawson Creek man appeared in Dawson Creek Provincial Court on Wednesday, December 11, and was convicted in...
Read more

Saudi stock offering creates world’s most valuable company

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco surpassed Apple as the world's most valuable public company Wednesday when its shares made their...
Read more

Snowfall Warning issued for South B.C. Peace

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the South B.C. Peace. According to...
Read more

Alberta slump cited in court process to sell dozens of office buildings

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — A major player in Calgary's depressed office real estate industry is putting dozens of Alberta office buildings under court protection from creditors while...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv