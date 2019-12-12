Conservatives call for an emergency debate on forestry jobs crisis

OTTAWA, O.N. – Conservatives are requesting an emergency debate in Parliament on the jobs crisis affecting forestry workers in British Columbia.

Conservative Shadow Minister for Natural Resources, Cathy McLeod, made the request to Parliament, on Wednesday, saying that the closure and restriction of softwood lumber mills in recent months has devastated communities across B.C.

McLeod is also accusing the Federal Liberal Government of failing to take action on the crisis as it unfolded.

According to the Council of Forest Industries, Canada’s forestry sector supports about 140,000 jobs and generates about $4 billion in revenues annually for the province.

However, since the crisis, COFI says at least 20 lumber mills have been forced to shut down or restrict production. As a result, thousands of people across 27 communities in B.C. are out of work with further layoffs expected before Christmas.