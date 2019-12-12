News

Conuma Coal Resources Limited new electric truck fleet to boost mine efficiency

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Conuma Coal Resources Limited new electric truck fleet to boost mine efficiency

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. - Conuma Coal Resources Limited (Conuma) has replaced a fleet of haul trucks at...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

New Cecil Lake DriveBC webcam will help travellers ‘know before they go’

VICTORIA, B.C. - 30 new DriveBC webcam's and 71 more views have been added to the network...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

The staff of the City of Fort St. John prepare outdoor skating surfaces

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City staff have been preparing the outdoor skating surfaces for the winter...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Conuma Coal Resources Limited (Conuma) has replaced a fleet of haul trucks at its Wolverine Mine with five new Komatsu electric 830E-5 models supplied by SMS Equipment Inc.

The metallurgical coal producer has three surface mining operations near Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd and more than 950 employees.

Conuma determined that the switch to the new Komatsu 830E-5 haul trucks at Wolverine would increase production at the mine, due to the improved overall availability of the Komatsu electric-drive haul trucks, based on engineering and financial analysis.

- Advertisement -

The new haul trucks are easier to maintain and possess higher durability. The 830E-5’s are also said to be quieter and more fuel-efficient than the existing haul trucks.

John Schadan, Conuma’s President, noted that “Conuma is confident that we have chosen the right partners for results with Komatsu equipment and SMS Equipment’s parts, service and support. Their proven results and experience speak to the quality of their products and service.”

The first truck arrived on-site to the mine at the end of August 2019, and the remainder of the fleet will be delivered over the next two months. The new trucks complement existing equipment that SMS Equipment supports on Conuma’s mine sites.

The Komatsu 830E-5 electric truck, apart of the 250-ton class market. Powered by a 2500 HP Komatsu SDA16V160 engine, the drive system provides efficient transfer of power to the ground while realizing low fuel consumption and excellent reliability, according to the manufacturer.

Previous articleNew Cecil Lake DriveBC webcam will help travellers ‘know before they go’

More Articles Like This

New Cecil Lake DriveBC webcam will help travellers ‘know before they go’

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - 30 new DriveBC webcam's and 71 more views have been added to the network in 2019 to help people...
Read more

The staff of the City of Fort St. John prepare outdoor skating surfaces

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City staff have been preparing the outdoor skating surfaces for the winter skating season.
Read more

Derailed train in Saskatchewan released 1.5 million litres of oil: TSB

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
LANIGAN, Sask. — The Transportation Safety Board says Monday's fiery Canadian Pacific Railway freight train derailment in Saskatchewan involved the estimated release of 1.5 million...
Read more

Conservatives call for an emergency debate on forestry jobs crisis

News Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - Conservatives are requesting an emergency debate in Parliament on the jobs crisis affecting forestry workers in British Columbia.
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv