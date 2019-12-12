Conuma Coal Resources Limited new electric truck fleet to boost mine efficiency

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Conuma Coal Resources Limited (Conuma) has replaced a fleet of haul trucks at its Wolverine Mine with five new Komatsu electric 830E-5 models supplied by SMS Equipment Inc.

The metallurgical coal producer has three surface mining operations near Tumbler Ridge and Chetwynd and more than 950 employees.

Conuma determined that the switch to the new Komatsu 830E-5 haul trucks at Wolverine would increase production at the mine, due to the improved overall availability of the Komatsu electric-drive haul trucks, based on engineering and financial analysis.

The new haul trucks are easier to maintain and possess higher durability. The 830E-5’s are also said to be quieter and more fuel-efficient than the existing haul trucks.

John Schadan, Conuma’s President, noted that “Conuma is confident that we have chosen the right partners for results with Komatsu equipment and SMS Equipment’s parts, service and support. Their proven results and experience speak to the quality of their products and service.”

The first truck arrived on-site to the mine at the end of August 2019, and the remainder of the fleet will be delivered over the next two months. The new trucks complement existing equipment that SMS Equipment supports on Conuma’s mine sites.

The Komatsu 830E-5 electric truck, apart of the 250-ton class market. Powered by a 2500 HP Komatsu SDA16V160 engine, the drive system provides efficient transfer of power to the ground while realizing low fuel consumption and excellent reliability, according to the manufacturer.