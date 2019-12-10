Council changes the year for reviewing the Annual Remuneration, as to UBCM practices.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council passed a motion to change the year for reviewing the Annual Remuneration for Members of Council from 2026 to 2021.

The change of the year was to reflect the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM)’s Council and Board Remuneration Guide’s best practices.

According to City Council, the existing policy indicated a review be done in 2026, including that policies can be reviewed at any time.

The rationale for the year being placed within the policy is to act as a trigger for staff to schedule the review as part of the annual work plan.

UBCM produced the first edition of a Council and Board Remuneration Guide in September 2019. In the guide includes Section 6 – Best Practices Summary.

The Guide was developed in recognition of the changing landscape of local government and that remuneration may be seen as a barrier to citizens’ ability to participate.

To view Administration Report – 0205/19 – CLICK HERE