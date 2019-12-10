News

Council changes the year for reviewing the Annual Remuneration, as to UBCM practices.

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Team USA beats Czech Republic in OT on Monday night as Wolrd Junior A Challenge Preliminaries continue

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - More preliminary action for the Wolrd Junior A Hockey Challenge took place last...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

NPSS Senior Alternate Program students spread the warmth this holiday season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of the Senior Alternate Program at North Peace Secondary School are...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

New Parsnip River Bridge on Highway 97 North opens for traffic

MACKENZIE, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced the opening of the new Parsnip...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council passed a motion to change the year for reviewing the Annual Remuneration for Members of Council from 2026 to 2021.

The change of the year was to reflect the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM)’s Council and Board Remuneration Guide’s best practices.

According to City Council, the existing policy indicated a review be done in 2026, including that policies can be reviewed at any time.

- Advertisement -

The rationale for the year being placed within the policy is to act as a trigger for staff to schedule the review as part of the annual work plan.

UBCM produced the first edition of a Council and Board Remuneration Guide in September 2019. In the guide includes Section 6 – Best Practices Summary.

The Guide was developed in recognition of the changing landscape of local government and that remuneration may be seen as a barrier to citizens’ ability to participate.

To view Administration Report – 0205/19 – CLICK HERE

Previous articlePipeline company Enbridge to raise dividend by nearly 10 per cent
Next articleSalvation Army Food Bank receives $75,000 from the Community Support Grant Program

More Articles Like This

NPSS Senior Alternate Program students spread the warmth this holiday season

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Students of the Senior Alternate Program at North Peace Secondary School are busy with fundraising efforts this...
Read more

New Parsnip River Bridge on Highway 97 North opens for traffic

News Scott Brooks - 0
MACKENZIE, B.C. - The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced the opening of the new Parsnip River Bridge on Highway 97...
Read more

Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference seeks Sponsors and Speakers

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Youth Changing Tomorrow Conference is seeking Sponsors and Speakers for its event taking place in Fort...
Read more

Council voted to amend the Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance Bylaw.

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council voted in favour of amending the Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance Bylaw. This...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv