Council voted to amend the Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance Bylaw.

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council voted in favour of amending the Cemetery Regulation and Maintenance Bylaw.

This change will allow residents to place homemade memorials at gravesites within the city’s two cemeteries and also expand allowable ornamentation

During the Monday, December 9th, 2019, Regular Council Meeting, Council also directed staff to present revised operating costs and care fund fees.

The November 12th, 2019, Council meeting, Mayor Lori Ackerman brought up an order of new business to review the Cemetery Bylaw.

Mayor Ackerman wanted to review provisions for ornamentals kept at the cemeteries after a recent incident that took place with a family’s gravesite being disturbed.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Trish-Allen Dyck made a public post on a FB group regarding the removal of the wooden cross and plot marker from her parent’s burial site in the cemetery.

The FB post received immediate attention from the public and responses from Mayor Lori Ackerman, Councillor Becky Grimsrud and Councillor Trevor Bolin.

The following day, Thursday, October 31st, 2019, the cross was returned to the plot, and the grass sodded by city staff and made a public apology on the city of Fort St. John to its FB page.

