Crews still battling fire from crude oil train derailment in central Saskatchewan

LANIGAN, Sask. — Saskatchewan’s public safety agency says crews are working in frigid temperatures as they continue to battle a fire that started when a freight train carrying crude oil derailed.

The province says crews are taking precautions as Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for the area with wind-chill values in the -30s C.

Canadian Pacific Railway reported the train derailed early Monday west of Guernsey, 115 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

It says 34 cars went off the tracks, and the line reopened Tuesday morning after repairs and inspections were completed.

Marlo Pritchard, president of the public safety agency, says there has been no risk to the public.

“Some of the damaged rail cars have been removed from the site and plans are in place to transport the remaining cars when safe to do so,” he said.

He says between two and four hectares of land has been affected.

“Environmental protection officers are monitoring the site and when safe to do so will assess the impact of the incident.”

CP says it is investigating the cause of the derailment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2019.

— With files from CKRM

The Canadian Press