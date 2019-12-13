Czech Republic earns spot in semifinals after beating Canada West at World Junior A Hockey Challenge

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – More World Junior A Hockey Challenge preliminary action took place last night, Thursday, December 12, at the Encana Events Centre in Dawson Creek.

For this game, Canada West took on the Czech Republic as both teams battled it out with hopes of earning a spot in the semifinals.

The Czech Republic was off to a strong start, in the first period, as they managed to score four goals on Canada West, making the score 4-0 as they headed into the second frame.

Then in the second period, Canada West would start to make a comeback as they would score three goals on the Czechs, making the score 4-3 after 40 minutes of play.

In period three, Canada West would try hard to score another goal to stay alive but was unable to, eventually ending the game with a close score 4-3 for the Czech Republic.

Since winning this game, the Czech Republic now has a spot in the semifinals.

The Czechs, who sit second in the standings with one day of prelim play to go, wrap up their round-robin schedule against Canada East tonight, Friday, at 7:00 p.m. at the Encana Events Centre.

Also going on today, at the Encana Events Centre, is more preliminary action as Russia takes on the United States. Puck drop is 2:00 p.m.