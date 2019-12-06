Dawson Creek group of 15 co-workers wins $500,000 in Daily Grand Draw

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A group of 15 co-workers from Dawson Creek has some “extra” Christmas shopping money on their hands after winning the December 2 Daily Grand Draw for $500,000.
According to the B.C. Lottery Corporation, Dawson Creek native, Stephen Gibson bought the winning ticket at the Dawson Co-op, and that is where he discovered he and his workmates won.
Gibson, who works as a gas fitter, says once he found out he had won, he first called his wife and then the members of his group pool.
According to Gibson, they have been playing together for over 13 years and are a pretty close group.
Gibsons plans to use his share of the half-a-million-dollars to help pay for his kids’ college tuition and perhaps take a winter vacation to Nashville.