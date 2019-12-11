NewsRegional

Dawson Creek man convicted and fined in relation to 2017 hunting violation

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A Dawson Creek man appeared in Dawson Creek Provincial Court on Wednesday, December 11, and was convicted in relation to a hunting incident in 2017.

Mark Carlson has been convicted and issued a $2,500 fine and a three-year hunting prohibition relating to a hunting incident that took place in 2017.

According to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, this is the second time in recent years that Carlson has been convicted of such offences, related to hunting and trespassing on the same property.

The BCCOS says a key to this conviction was DNA evidence collected at the scene and matched to a dead moose found in the possession of the accused.

Anyone who witnesses violations of fisheries, wildlife, or environmental protection laws is being asked to report activity to the RAPP line at 1-877-952-RAPP.

