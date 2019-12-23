Dawson Creek mother launches book on a special needs adoption love story

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A Dawson Creek mother has launched a self-published book on a special needs adoption love story.

‘Raising Josh: A Special Needs Adoption Love Story’ is a tribute to the children who have enriched the lives of Judy and John Boyer over the years, and a testimony to the family’s love and commitment to those children.

Judy and John, already parents of four, including one child through adoption, adopted Josh in 1994.

Josh was born with a genetic disorder, Down syndrome, and was the first of their adoptive children with significant special needs.

The couple would go on to adopt four more children over the next nine years. Three of those children would also be diagnosed with a range of special needs.

‘Raising Josh: A Special Needs Adoption Love Story’ is now available on Amazon.